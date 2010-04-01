EU must back generics to safeguard health care, says trade group EGA, but IMS warns against price-based cost controls

'It is time for European policy makers to take actions to ensure a long term healthy generic business in Europe,' stated Greg Perry, director general of the European Generic Medicines Association (EGA) at the 2nd Sustainability Conference organized by the trade group in Brussels, Belgium. Mr Perry declared that sustainability of the European generic medicines industry was under significant pressure, thereby placing both the long-term provision of healthcare for Europe's citizens and the European industrial competitiveness at serious risk.

While the major benefits of generic medicines competition are widely recognized by European Union authorities and stakeholders, some member states do not optimize the use of generic medicines. This clear message was conveyed to conference delegates, including representatives from the European Commission, EU member state pricing and reimbursement agencies, health insurers, patient and consumer groups, doctors' and pharmacists' associations and generic medicines companies.

In his opening speech, EGA President Didier Barret emphasized the critical role of generic medicines in ensuring access to medicines for patients and for the long-term sustainability of EU health care. 'The generic medicines industry is already a cornerstone of healthcare systems in Europe. This is a responsibility that the European generics industry is prepared to take but that authorities also need to sustain' Mr Barret stated.