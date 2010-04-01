Monday 29 September 2025

EU must back generics to safeguard health care, says trade group EGA, but IMS warns against price-based cost controls

Generics
1 April 2010

'It is time for European policy makers to take actions to ensure a long term healthy generic business in Europe,' stated Greg Perry, director general of the European Generic Medicines Association (EGA) at the 2nd Sustainability Conference organized by the trade group in Brussels, Belgium. Mr Perry declared that sustainability of the European generic medicines industry was under significant pressure, thereby placing both the long-term provision of healthcare for Europe's citizens and the European industrial competitiveness at serious risk.

While the major benefits of generic medicines competition are widely recognized by European Union authorities and stakeholders, some member states do not optimize the use of generic medicines. This clear message was conveyed to conference delegates, including representatives from the European Commission, EU member state pricing and reimbursement agencies, health insurers, patient and consumer groups, doctors' and pharmacists' associations and generic medicines companies.

In his opening speech, EGA President Didier Barret emphasized the critical role of generic medicines in ensuring access to medicines for patients and for the long-term sustainability of EU health care. 'The generic medicines industry is already a cornerstone of healthcare systems in Europe. This is a responsibility that the European generics industry is prepared to take but that authorities also need to sustain' Mr Barret stated.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics’ Palsonify wins acromegaly approval
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Generics

GlobalData warns Indian pharma to diversify as US tariffs loom
26 September 2025
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Uni-Bio Science and Kexing Biopharm partner on Bogutai
12 September 2025
GTCR buys Zentiva for reported 4.1 billion euros
12 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze