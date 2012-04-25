European austerity measures lead change in generic drug pricing

Generic drugs are expected to help countries cope with health care cuts brought about by strict austerity measures, according to a new report by business intelligence experts GBI Research. The new report suggests that lower priced generic drugs help control costs, saving patients, drug manufacturers, retailers and the government a considerable amount of money.
In the USA, the average price for a brand-name drug prescription is $84.20, while it costs only $30.60 for a generic drug prescription. Generic drugs help consumers in the USA save approximately $8 billion to $10 billion a year at retail pharmacies, and many European countries are looking to increase their use of generic drugs, implementing measures to do so in an attempt to control increasing costs.
The Primary Care Trust (PCT) in the UK encourages physicians to prescribe low-cost generic drugs in order to save costs, while the Spanish government demands that doctors prescribe generics and pharmacists dispense the cheapest generic available, in order to save 2.4 billion euros ($3.17 billion) a year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze