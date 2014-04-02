European generic drug makers sets out priorities for EU Trade Policy

European Generic Medicines Association (EGA) revealed this morning that its president, Nick Haggar, has presented the trade group’s priorities for European Union Trade Policy to EU Commissioner Karl De Gucht.

“The EGA trade agenda is about promoting better access to the highest quality medicines for patients around the world. Therefore we are committed to partner with the European Commission in promoting a dynamic export agenda for the European generic and biosimilar medicines industries which are investing in new and existing manufacturing sites in Europe, adding value for member states for economic growth and jobs,” Mr Haggar commented, outlining the priorities as follows: