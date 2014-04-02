European generic drug makers sets out priorities for EU Trade Policy

European Generic Medicines Association (EGA) revealed this morning that its president, Nick Haggar, has presented the trade group’s priorities for European Union Trade Policy to EU Commissioner Karl De Gucht.
“The EGA trade agenda is about promoting better access to the highest quality medicines for patients around the world. Therefore we are committed to partner with the European Commission in promoting a dynamic export agenda for the European generic and biosimilar medicines industries which are investing in new and existing manufacturing sites in Europe, adding value for member states for economic growth and jobs,” Mr Haggar commented, outlining the priorities as follows:
In the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) negotiations with the USA, the EGA is proposing a single development for specialty generic and for biosimilar medicines to promote the highest Transatlantic approval standards while substantially lowering development costs and avoiding the unethical duplication of clinical trials. The TTIP offers a huge opportunity to improve access to high value specialty medicines across Europe and the US.
In the EU-Africa relationship, the EGA is working with the local industry and governments and the EU to improve pharmaceutical regulation and markets to increase access to high quality generic and biosimilar medicines for patients. The EGA is co-chairing the EU-Africa Pharmaceuticals Industry dialogue to promote closer cooperation on quality (see below).
To stimulate growth and jobs, the EGA is calling on the EU to introduce an export regulation to enable the European generic and biosimilar industries to produce for export during the market exclusivity extension granted to originator industries for marketing delays (the Supplementary Protection Certificate – SPC). This measure could create up to 50,000 new jobs for Europe.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed