European generic drugmakers appeal to Spanish govt for measures to increase volume of copy medicines

The European Generic Medicines Association (EGA) has written to the Spanish Health and Social Policy Minister saying that price cuts must be followed by an increase in patients' access to generic medicines.

In the context of the recent price-cutting measures that have affected the generic medicines industry after the adoption of the Real Decreto de Racionalizacion del Gasto Farmaceutico (RDL4/2010) on March 14, Greg Perry director general of the EGA, commented in the letter: 'The EGA is of the opinion that these measures are harsh, stringent and put in danger the economic sustainability of AESEG´s [the Spanish generics makers association] member companies, especially of those that are SMEs [small- and medium-sized enterprises].'

However, he said, 'the EGA welcomes the statement that you made during the debate on the Real Decreto in the Plennary Session of the Spanish Parliament where you said that the proposed measures needed to be completed with additional measures in order to help increase the sales of generic medicines. The objective would be to double generic penetration in Spain over the next three years. The price cuts can therefore be compensated by a compromise solution from your government, aimed at increasing generic medicines sales. Moreover, this will bring major benefit to regional health systems and Spanish patients as there will be greater access to affordable generic medicines.'