European Parliament supports comprehensive reforms for pharma

Members of the European Parliament’s health committee (ENVI) yesterday adopted a compromise position on the EU Pharmaceutical legislation review (comprising of a new Pharmaceutical Directive and Regulation).
On Tuesday, the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee adopted its position on the new directive (66 votes in favor, two against and nine abstentions) and regulation (67 votes in favor, six against and seven abstentions) covering medicinal products for human use.
The Parliament has prioritized advancing this important legislation to improve the access, availability, and affordability of medicines ahead of the EU elections in June 2024 and prevent further delays of this much needed reform.
