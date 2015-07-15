FDA bans imports from Emcure Pharma’s India plant

The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday banned drug imports from Emcure Pharmaceuticals' India-based plant following an investigation that revealed violation of standard manufacturing practices.
In an import alert, issued on the FDA website, the regulator said the ban was imposed after an inspection showed Emcure's Hinjewadi manufacturing plant in Maharashtra did not meet the quality standards of manufacturing.
This is latest in the line of bans clouding the pharma manufacturing plants in India. Sun Pharmaceutical and Ranbaxy have been under fire from the FDA since last year as the US regulator imposed a ban on importing products from their Indian facilities.
