Thursday 14 August 2025

FDA permits malaria drug usage in COVID-19 under EUA

Generics
31 March 2020
fda-big

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for two malaria drugs donated to the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) to be distributed and used for certain hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

These two drugs, hydroxychloroquine sulfate and chloroquine phosphate, will be distributed from the SNS to states for doctors to prescribe to adolescent and adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as appropriate, when a clinical trial is not available or feasible.

The EUA requires that fact sheets that provide important information about using chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate in treating COVID-19 be made available to health care providers and patients, including the known risks and drug interactions.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Indian U-turn on exporting hydroxychloroquine
7 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine emergency-use authorization revoked by FDA
16 June 2020
Generics
Russia's RDIF backs ChemRar for the production of favipiravir against COVID-19
31 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
EFPIA publishes coronavirus pledges
1 April 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Administration pilot offers cautious reform to 340B rebate model
Pharmaceutical
Administration pilot offers cautious reform to 340B rebate model
13 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
AI tools could reshape idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis diagnosis and care
13 August 2025
Biotechnology
BeOne Medicines posts 2nd-qtr revenue growth of 41%
13 August 2025
Biotechnology
Gameto closes $44 million Series C financing
13 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie investing $195 million in API manufacturing facility
13 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Arcinova appoints new managing director
13 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Biologics arm offsets softer discovery demand for Evotec in Q2
13 August 2025

Company Spotlight

Iovance
A biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer.


More Features in Generics

Viatris first to win US approval for generic Venofer
12 August 2025
India’s pharma surge through generic drug boom
8 August 2025
Russia experiencing sales boom for Ozempic and its analogues
5 August 2025
Innovative products key to keeping Teva on track
31 July 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze