FDA permits malaria drug usage in COVID-19 under EUA

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for two malaria drugs donated to the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) to be distributed and used for certain hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
These two drugs, hydroxychloroquine sulfate and chloroquine phosphate, will be distributed from the SNS to states for doctors to prescribe to adolescent and adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as appropriate, when a clinical trial is not available or feasible.
The EUA requires that fact sheets that provide important information about using chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate in treating COVID-19 be made available to health care providers and patients, including the known risks and drug interactions.
