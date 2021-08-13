FDA seeks feedback on drugs approved under ANDAs prior to enactment of the Hatch-Waxman amendments

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has established a public docket to solicit comments on issues related to the agency’s regulation of certain drug products approved under abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) before the enactment of the Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act of 1984, commonly known as the Hatch-Waxman Amendments.
Since these pre-Hatch-Waxman ANDAs (PANDAs) were submitted under section 505(b) and approved under section 505(c) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, they can serve as a reference listed drug (RLD) for future abbreviated new drug applications submitted under section 505(j) of the FD&C Act (505(j) ANDAs) and can also be a listed drug relied on by 505(b)(2) applications.
Although these PANDAs are 505(b) applications, they have historically been overseen by the FDA’s Office of Generic Drugs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze