FDA thumbs up for Allergan and Perrigo’s generic Mucinex products

Ireland-incorporated Allergan (NYSE: ACT) has received US Food and Drug Administration approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Applications for three Mucinex equivalent products, a brand from Reckitt Benckiser.

Mucinex DM Regular Strength (guaifenesin 600mg and dextromethorphan 30mg);

Mucinex DM Maximum Strength (guaifenesin 1200mg and dextromethorphan 60mg); and

Mucinex Maximum Strength (guaifenesin 1200mg)

Allergan’s partner Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO) Perrigo, the subject of a now hostile bid from Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL; The Pharma Letter September 9), will begin shipments of the products to its retail and wholesale customers in the USA in time for the 2016 cough and cold season. These products will be packaged and marketed as store brands which will give consumers high quality, value alternatives to these Mucinex extended-release products.