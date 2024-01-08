Monday 29 September 2025

Fiocruz and Pfizer sign deal for generic of Xeljanz

8 January 2024
Brazil’s Institute of Drug Technology (Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz) has signed a technology transfer agreement for the production of the medicine tofacitinib citrate, a generic clone of US pharma giant Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Xeljanz.

The partnership was signed with Pfizer Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, and the Taim is to strengthen national production and increase public access to the treatment of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, ie, those triggered by imbalances in the immune system, such as rheumatoid arthritis.

In addition to being a beneficial partnership for users of the Unified Health System (SUS), this is an action that meets Brazil’s National Strategy for the Development of the Health Industrial-Economic Complex, established by Decree No 11.715, of 9/26/2023. The decree aims to expand domestic production of priority items for the SUS and reduce Brazil's dependence on imports of medicines, supplies and other items.

