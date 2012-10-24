Monday 29 September 2025

Forest Labs links with moksha8 for Viibryd in Latin America; Watson sells minority stake

Generics
24 October 2012

US drugmaker Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRX) has entered into a broad strategic alliance with Brazil-based pharma firm moksha8 that will provide Forest with a commercial footprint in Latin America and give moksha8 access to the antidepressant Viibryd (vilazodone) and potentially other Forest products for the Latin American market.

In addition, Forest will provide up to $125 million in financing to moksha8 in several tranches over a two-year period, conditioned on moksha8 achieving certain business goals. At the conclusion of this two-year period, Forest will have the option to acquire moksha8 in a merger transaction.

David Solomon, senior vice president of corporate development and strategic planning at Forest, said: “Moksha8 is uniquely positioned to commercialize novel products such as Viibryd in Latin America, and Forest will augment the moksha8 pipeline through our broad global partner network and business development reach. This alliance will in time contribute important incremental profits and growth to Forest and is consistent with Forest’s strategy to improve returns on our product investments through fiscally responsible international expansion.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics’ Palsonify wins acromegaly approval
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Generics

GlobalData warns Indian pharma to diversify as US tariffs loom
26 September 2025
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Uni-Bio Science and Kexing Biopharm partner on Bogutai
12 September 2025
GTCR buys Zentiva for reported 4.1 billion euros
12 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze