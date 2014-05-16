Generic drugs will be a key element of Mexico's health care modernization; report

Although Mexico has made great efforts to improve its regulatory framework and create a more hospitable business environment to entice pharmaceutical companies, Business Monitor identifies that it is still hard for multinationals to fully materialize their commercial benefit due to the significant market share of generic drugs.

BM believes that generic drugs will be a key element of Mexico's health care modernization. Generic drugs are a very effective way in which the government can control public spending while trying to increase medicines coverage. However, Business Monitor forecasts that, in the long term, Mexico's improving private health insurance sector and potentially significant investment from the government will boost patented drug consumption in the country.

Key trends and developments