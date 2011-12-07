Generic strategic alliances

The generic drugs sector’s role as the provider of affordable drugs has widely benefitted public and private health payers keen to control costs. But in the current economic climate, downward pressure on prices is impacting the generic sector, with increases in acquisition and strategic partnering now firmly part of the competitive landscape.

According to a new Espicom Business Intelligence report, titled Generic Drugs: Global Collaboration Opportunities, branded and generic companies should consider greater partnering as part of their current strategy and identifies 160 generic drugs manufacturers worldwide as key targets.

The report analyses a wide variety of generic companies located in 35 countries, from specialist players concentrating on specific therapies to broadly based providers active in many markets. The size and value of the companies is broad, too, with among the largest being Hypermarcas in Brazil and R-Pharm in Russia.