Generics continue to dominate public procurements in Russia

The share of domestic drugs in public procurements in Russia grew to a record figure of 87% this year, according to recent studies conducted by some leading local analysts in the field of pharmaceutics and Russian media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
According to data from leading Russian pharma analytics agency DSM Group, in the first five months of 2021 the overall purchases for state needs amounted to 349.8 million units valued at 194.6 billion roubles ($2.65 billion). This is 34.1% higher in volume terms and up 53.7% in value terms compared to the same period of last year. According to the study, the share of Russian drugs amounted to 87%, or 304.4 million units, being a record figure since 2017.
The share of foreign drugs in value terms amounted to 56.9% (109 billion roubles) although the share of Russian drugs is also growing. According to the current Russian legislation, state customers are forced to purchase domestic drugs that are cheaper than their foreign analogues.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze