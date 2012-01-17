Generics key to ensuring affordable Rx drugs in Australia

A new Australian government-funded survey into the increased use of medicines by an aging population underscores the need for policies that encourage the uptake of high quality generic medicines, says the peak body for the generic medicines sector in Australia.
The report, published in the Medical Journal of Australia (MJA), shows that blood pressure-lowering and cholesterol-lowering medicines were among the most commonly used medicines in Australia and that those Australians now taking an anti depressant has nearly trebled to one in 10.
Medicines for many of these conditions and more are about to come off patent this year - triggering a saving of tens of millions of dollars for the Australian economy as patients access the more affordable, follow-on generic medicines.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze