Generics key to ensuring affordable Rx drugs in Australia

A new Australian government-funded survey into the increased use of medicines by an aging population underscores the need for policies that encourage the uptake of high quality generic medicines, says the peak body for the generic medicines sector in Australia.

The report, published in the Medical Journal of Australia (MJA), shows that blood pressure-lowering and cholesterol-lowering medicines were among the most commonly used medicines in Australia and that those Australians now taking an anti depressant has nearly trebled to one in 10.

Medicines for many of these conditions and more are about to come off patent this year - triggering a saving of tens of millions of dollars for the Australian economy as patients access the more affordable, follow-on generic medicines.