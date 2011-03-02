Generics superior first-line antidepressant therapy, Express Scripts study confirms

Patients who start on generic antidepressants are as likely to keep taking their medication as prescribed as those who start on brand-name drugs, an Express Scripts (Nasdaq: ESRX) study shows. The company's analysis provides further proof that greater use of generics could significantly reduce wasteful health care spending while maintaining positive health outcomes. The study was published in the March issue of the Journal of Managed Care Pharmacy.

Depression is a major cause of disability in the USA and accounts for more than $83 billion in costs annually, according to the Express Scripts 2009 Drug Trend Report. Experts have long advocated that using generics could reduce pharmacy costs for health care payers, without leading to treatment failure or increased medical costs in the short term.

Generic cost average $3,660 vs $4,587 for brand-name drugs