Generics triple-therapy just as effective as brand-name Enbrel, new study shows

Global biotech leader Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) branded drug Enbrel (etanercept) is no more effective in treating rheumatoid arthritis than cheaper generic drugs, according to new research published in the Journal of the Medical Association, funded by the US Department of Veteran Affairs.

Data from the new study showed that patients who took a combination of methotrexate and two other generic drugs, a cocktail known as "triple therapy," saw disease improvement that was statistically equivalent, or non-inferior, to patients receiving methotrexate in combination with Enbrel.

The NEJM article noted that few blinded trials have compared conventional therapy consisting of a combination of disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs with biologic agents in patients with rheumatoid arthritis who have active disease despite treatment with methotrexate - a common scenario in the management of rheumatoid arthritis.