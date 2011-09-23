Monday 29 September 2025

German drug pricing reforms lower health system's costs, says AVR report

Generics
23 September 2011

The multi-year uptrend in drug expenditure by Germany’s health insurers could be ending, according to the latest Arzneiverordnungs Report (AVR), an annual study of the drug market. The report is published by the Scientific Institute of the AOK, Germany’s biggest health insurance fund, and based on 791 million prescriptions by over 140,000 doctors.

It notes that insurers’ spending on reimbursement of medicines grew by just 1% last year to 32 billion euros ($57.1 billion) – a significant decline from 2009s’ 4.8% increase. The figures exclude spending on vaccines. The insurance system’s overall spending expanded by 2.9% to 181 billion euros; drugs accounted for 17.7% of the total, down from 19% in 2009.

Dwindling drug expenditure growth is ascribed to the government’s efforts to clamp down on dug prices. In August 2010, the Health Minister imposed a price freeze lasting until the end of 2013, and raised the mandatory discount that pharma companies are obliged to offer state insurers on drugs not subject to a fixed-pricing regime from 6% to 16% (The Pharma Letters passim). Discounts saved insurers around 1.3 billion euros last year, says the report.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Generics

GlobalData warns Indian pharma to diversify as US tariffs loom
26 September 2025
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Uni-Bio Science and Kexing Biopharm partner on Bogutai
12 September 2025
GTCR buys Zentiva for reported 4.1 billion euros
12 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze