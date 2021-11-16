Wednesday 19 November 2025

Germany's STADA eyes more active expansion into Russia

Generics
16 November 2021
stada-location-big

German drugmaker STADA Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) plans to continue an active development in the Russian pharmaceutical market in the coming years, considering it as one of the most promising for its further growth, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

Stefan Eder, executive vice president of STADA Russia and the CIS, said in an interview with the Russian Kommersant business paper, the Russian business for STADA currently remains the world’s second largest only after Germany, while in the second half of 2021, the growth of Russian sales of STADA was even higher than those of Germany. That was mainly due to tough trade environment in Germany, caused by the consequences of the pandemic.

Mr Eder has also said that, in addition to anti-COVID-19 drugs, the company currently sees an increased demand for drugs for various non-communicable diseases, such as heart diseases.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
India becomes the largest supplier of drugs to Russia
4 June 2024
Pharmaceutical
Germany's Stada Arz to transfer production of four drugs to Russia
29 October 2019
Generics
Stada Arz invested 600 million euros in Russian business in 2020
19 January 2021
Generics
Stada Arz now biggest foreign pharma investor in Russia
5 March 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Generics

Industry-backed study warns Europe’s antibiotic supply is at breaking point
19 November 2025
FDA final guidance on generic ophthalmic drug waiver requests
19 November 2025
STADA starts new chapter of growth in UK under Craig Shaw’s leadership
14 November 2025
India nixes Novartis patent, clears path for cheaper Vymada generics
10 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze