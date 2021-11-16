Germany's STADA eyes more active expansion into Russia

German drugmaker STADA Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) plans to continue an active development in the Russian pharmaceutical market in the coming years, considering it as one of the most promising for its further growth, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
Stefan Eder, executive vice president of STADA Russia and the CIS, said in an interview with the Russian Kommersant business paper, the Russian business for STADA currently remains the world’s second largest only after Germany, while in the second half of 2021, the growth of Russian sales of STADA was even higher than those of Germany. That was mainly due to tough trade environment in Germany, caused by the consequences of the pandemic.
Mr Eder has also said that, in addition to anti-COVID-19 drugs, the company currently sees an increased demand for drugs for various non-communicable diseases, such as heart diseases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze