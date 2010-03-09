GlaxoSmithKline looking for alliances/acquisitions in India, says CEO as he dedicates albendazole facility in Nashik

UK drug giant GlaxoSmithKline, like many other pharmaceutical majors, is looking to increase its presence in the fast-growing Indian market. "We are looking for acquisitions in India which are attractive to us. We are a very financially strong company," GSK chief executive Andrew Witty told reporters after inaugurating the company's facility for manufacturing albendazole, an anti-parasitic drug, at the Nashik site in India, yesterday.
The company said that it would go for a merger and acquisition plan this year in India. "After entering into 12 alliances in India, we are looking for more acquisitions. As we have seen strong growth in this country, we need more presence in this sector. We are financially strong and do not need any back-up from other sources," Mr Witty said. "India is a great emerging economy of the world and it's a key market for us. GSK (India) is very crucial part in manufacturing and organic growth plans," he said. "Alliances do not require huge capital and we can use this capital for the M&A deals in India," added Mr Witty, pointing to recent deals with Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Strides Arcolab for supplying generics.
$330,000 investment in new plant
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze