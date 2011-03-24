Monday 29 September 2025

Growth prospects for Jordan and Qatar pharmaceuticals markets assessed by BMI

24 March 2011

After shrinking by 8.5% in 2009, Business Monitor International forecasts a return to growth in 2010, up 7.4% to 307 million Jordanian dinars ($433 million) for Jordan’s pharmaceutical market. The country's total pharmaceutical market is to increase from 285 million dinars ($403 million) in 2009 to 367 million dinars ($519 million) by 2014, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.18% in local currency terms, according to BMI's calculations.

The growth in total health care expenditure in Jordan will decline in 2010 to 4.1%, having increased by as much as 10.9% in 2009. The Jordanian health care market will reach a value of 1.75 billion dinars ($2.47 billion) by 2014 at a CAGR of 5.49% in local currency terms from 2009.

Jordan's overall health care expenditure will increase on the back of a $16.8 million loan and grant from Switzerland, which was signed between Swiss Confederation President Doris Leuthard and the country's Minister of International Cooperation Jaafer Hassan in early October 2010. The funds are expected to be spent on hospitals and general health care in Jordan, Bikya Masr reported, including 90 specialized ambulances to strengthen the country's medical response capabilities.

