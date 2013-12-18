Hanmi launches esomeprazole product in USA despite AstraZeneca litigation

South Korea-based Hanmi Pharmaceutical has announced that Esomezol (esomeprazole strontium) for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) has launched in the USA.
The company said that esomeprazole strontium contains the same active moiety (esomeprazole) in a different salt form as found in the branded proton-pump inhibitor Nexium (esomeprazole magnesium), from Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), and is a new option for adult patients for the short term treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). In August it became the first drug developed by a Korean company to receive the market authorization of the US Food and Drug Administration.
Gwan Sun Lee, president and chief executive of Hanmi, said: "We are planning to gain as much market share as possible before the expiration of Nexium patent and the entry of more competitors, through strategic partnership with Amneal pharmaceuticals."
