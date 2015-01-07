Health Canada instigates quarantine of products from Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals

At Health Canada's request, Canadian importers have agreed to quarantine health products made with active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from Indian drugmaker Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals, due to data integrity concerns.
This action comes in light of recent information from trusted regulatory partners that raised concerns about the reliability of the laboratory data generated at this site. Health Canada is taking this action as an interim precautionary measure to help mitigate any potential risk.
A quarantine means that the Canadian importers and distributors have agreed to stop distributing APIs or finished dosage form products containing active ingredients from this site. At this time there is no identified risk to health, and Health Canada is not requesting a recall of any of the products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze