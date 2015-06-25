Health Canada requests quarantine of drugs linked to Polydrug Labs

Medicines regulator Health Canada has requested that Canadian importers voluntarily quarantine drug products with active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) manufactured or tested by Polydrug Laboratories, in Ambarnath, Maharashtra, India, due to data integrity concerns.
Health Canada is taking this interim precautionary measure to help mitigate any potential risk in light of recent findings from trusted regulatory partners that raised concerns about the reliability of data generated at this site. At this time there is no identified risk to health, and Health Canada is not requesting a recall of any products with API from Polydrug Laboratories currently on the Canadian market.
APIs are used to make finished drug products that are sold to consumers. A quarantine will mean that Canadian importers and distributors will stop distributing products in Canada with APIs linked to this site.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze