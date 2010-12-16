HELM AG acquires 30% stake in Argentina's Amarin Technologies

Hamburg, Germany-based HELM AG says that, at end September, it purchased a 30% shareholding in Amarin Technologies SA, a privately owned pharmaceutical development company in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Amarin has more than 20 years of experience in the technology of transdermal delivery systems and owns several patents. The mid-size company has been cooperating with HELM successfully on the development of a pain release patch.

Both Sergio Lucero, chief executive of Amarin, and Dieter Schnabel, CEO of HELM, says they are convinced that HELM, with its marketing strength in more than 32 countries is a perfect fit for Amarin’s expertise in transdermal technology. “We are confident that this strategic step will be very beneficial to both companies,” they stated yesterday.