Saturday 8 November 2025

High API prices push India's NPPA to allow 50% price hike in scheduled drugs

Generics
7 July 2021
india_flag_big

In an exceptional measure, India’s pricing regulator the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has allowed a one-time price hike of 50% for three key drugs - ranitidine (antacid), ibuprofen (analgesic), and carbamazepine (epilepsy).

These are scheduled drugs, under price control in India, and low priced. The NPPA has further allowed an upward revision of the ceiling prices of nine formulations of these three drugs.

Some of the companies that immediately stand to benefit are Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Cadila and J B Chemicals, as they have top-selling ranitidine brands. While Sun Pharmaceuticals, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Intas, and Abbott have leading carbamazepine brands, Cipla and Abbott have popular ibuprofen brands.

The NPPA allowed the price hike noting that these were essential medicines for public health management, and that high price should not be the reason for their shortage, discontinuation or unavailability. The NPPA is mandated to fix and revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations.

As an official said, even as the NPPA ensures affordability, access cannot be jeopardized, and life-saving essential drugs should remain available to the general public at all times. The official added that the 'unviability' of these formulations should not lead to a situation where these drugs become unavailable and the public is forced to switch to costly alternatives.

Other API prices leap

Meanwhile, with the price of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) shooting up over the last few months, prices for drugs like paracetamol, azithromycin, doxycycline, and ivermectin have soared.

Prices have risen in one month alone. From March to April 2021, the price of ivermectin shot up 200% to $723.61 a kg in April from $241.22 in March. While the price of methylprednisolone succinate zoomed 124%, the price of meropenam jumped 72%.

Doxycycline has also witnessed 60% rise in price. The price of enoxaparin recorded 47% rise, while the price of azithromycin has increased 30% in one month.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Eager to cull China reliance, India expands PLI drug scheme
30 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Concern over lack of implementation of India's rare diseases policy
15 November 2018
Generics
India readies $1.3 billion pharma incentive scheme; aims to be $120 billion industry
17 June 2020
Generics
India's continued import dependence on bulk drugs draws concern
8 February 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Generics

India’s GLP-1 surge: domestic drugmakers challenge Novo and Lilly
3 November 2025
Patent gridlock threatens India’s GLP-1 breakout
3 November 2025
Sandoz delivers further sales growth
30 October 2025
Torrent Pharma-JB Chemicals $3.1 billion merger cleared
27 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze