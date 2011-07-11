Monday 29 September 2025

Hikma takes stake in China's Hubei Haosun to enhance API sourcing

Generics
11 July 2011

Fast-growing Jordan-headquartered drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HIK) says that it has acquired a “significant,” but undiscosed minority interest in China-based Hubei Haosun Pharmaceutical through the subscription of new equity for a cash consideration of $5.0 million.

Haosun, a privately held company, develops and manufacturers niche, difficult to make active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) with a specialization in oncology APIs. Haosun operates from its state-of-the-art US Food and Drug Administration and European Union-approved facility in China’s Wuhan province and its current product portfolio and development pipeline, which covers a range of therapeutic areas, fits well with Hikma’s requirements.

Through this partnership Hikma says it gains access to a high quality, long term source of APIs, particularly in the strategically important area of oncology. The transaction demonstrates the continuation of Hikma’s strategy of enhancing its API sourcing and R&D capabilities in key product areas, the company said.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics’ Palsonify wins acromegaly approval
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Generics

GlobalData warns Indian pharma to diversify as US tariffs loom
26 September 2025
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Uni-Bio Science and Kexing Biopharm partner on Bogutai
12 September 2025
GTCR buys Zentiva for reported 4.1 billion euros
12 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze