Impax confirms patent challenge to GlaxoSmithKline's Jalyn; Albemarle hikes API prices

US generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories (Nasdaq: IPXL) confirms that it has initiated a challenge of the patents listed in connection with UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline’s Jalyn (dutasteride and tamsulosin hydrochloride 0.5mg/0.4 mg) capsules, indicated for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in men with an enlarged prostate.
Impax filed its Abbreviated New Drug Application containing a Paragraph IV certification for a generic version of Jalyn with the US Food and Drug Administration. Following receipt of the notice from FDA that Impax’ ANDA had been accepted for filing, Impax notified the New Drug Application holder and patent owner of its Paragraph IV certification. Impax and its partner Banner Pharmacaps jointly developed the copy product.
GSK filed suit for patent infringement against Impax in the District of Delaware on September 8, thus formally initiating the patent challenge process under the Hatch-Waxman Act. The UK company also filed suit against Impax, as well as Mylan Labs, for infringement of the patent relating to its single-agent prostate drug Avodart (dutasteride), approved and marketed to treat the symptoms of BPH.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze