Impax in deal with Perrigo; Cipla eyes South Africa acquisition

22 November 2012

Impax Laboratories (Nasdaq: IPXL) said yesterday that it plans to collaborate with fellow US drugmaker Perrigo (Nasdaq: PRGO) on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of an extended topical generic drug product with first to market potential. The product and terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Larry Hsu, president and chief executive of Impax, commented: “In just over two years, Impax has partnered with four different companies on 27 alternative dosage form products, with 18 of these either pending approval at the US Food and Drug Administration or under development. We will continue to focus on delivering growth from high-value products, technologies, and businesses in complementary dosage forms.”

Perrigo’s chairman, president and CEO Joseph Papa stated: “This collaboration is yet another example of our long-term investment in development of products in the extended topical space. We are pleased to be partnering with Impax on this opportunity to be first to market with this important new product, making quality healthcare more affordable for our customers as quickly as possible.”

