Increase in chronic and lifestyle-associated diseases to Brazil market sales

Brazil has emerged as a manufacturing hub for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, with the pharma market forecast to grow from $12.4 billion in 2007 to $58.8 billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%, says research and consulting firm GlobalData.

Joshua Owide, director of Healthcare Industry Dynamics, says: “The health care market in Brazil is primarily driven by an increase in disease burden, affordability, and access to primary care. However, healthcare does not cover the total population and therefore restricts further market growth.”

In fact, the Brazilian health care system comprises of two subsystems: public and private. The country’s private health care insurance system is the second largest in the world, covering approximately 23.7% of the population.