India finalizes pharma pricing policy, which will cover 348 drugs

India’s Group of Ministers (GoM), headed by Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar, yesterday finalized the pharmaceutical pricing policy under which 348 essential drugs will come under price control of the government, according to a report by India’s moneycontrol.com.

The GoM will be sending its recommendations to the Cabinet within a week for approval to bring drugs in National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), that have a total sales of around 290 billion rupees ($5.4 billion) which is about 60% of the domestic market, under control.

"We have finalized everything today. Now it will go to the Cabinet and the Cabinet will take the final view. We will send it in a week's time," Mr Pawar told reporters after the meeting, moneycontrol.com said.