India in the throes of anti-diabetic drug price war as its regulator fixes prices

As Januvia/Janumet (sitagliptin), a Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) drug, nears patent expiry, India's drug price regulator National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the prices of fixed-dose combinations of several anti-diabetic drugs with a 50% reduction on the patented component in a move set to increase the price war in India's $2.3 billion anti-diabetic drugs market. Howls of protest have followed the move, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.
The NPPA received several representations from the Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) and German pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim against the retail price fixing of new drugs and that of fixed-dose combinations (FDCs) of linagliptin and metformin tablets as well as sitagliptin and metformin tablets.
The patent rights of linagliptin are set to expire on July 2025, and those of sitagliptin in July 2022, according to the NPPA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze