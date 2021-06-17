India mulls QR code implementation in domestic pharma market

In a move that will help ensure sub-standard or counterfeit drugs do not reach customers, India's Health Ministry is looking to make it mandatory for companies to include codes to track-and-trace key ingredients used to make medicines in India.
The move will potentially be the first step by the government to pinpoint the origin and movement of drugs manufactured in the country and ensure their authenticity. Plans are also afoot to bring barcode/quick response (QR) codes with an aim to ensure a traceability mechanism to track the genuineness of products in the domestic market.
Confirming the move, a government official said the government has set up a committee to ensure that all medicine packs come with a unique QR code, which will help trace the source and affirm the authenticity of products.
A draft amendment mandating QR codes at 'each level' of packaging of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), used to give medicines their therapeutic effect, is to be notified soon, said the senior Health Ministry official.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze