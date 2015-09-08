India Pharma market expected to reach ~$42 billion in 2020

The pharmaceuticals manufacturing industry in India is expected to be worth $41.92 billion by 2020, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.76% from 2015 to 2020.

This is despite slowing growth in developed markets; players in generics are expected to perform reasonably well due to significant numbers of exclusivity losses and patent expirations on leading drugs in the upcoming years, according to a new report from researchandmarkets, titled “Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Industry in India 2015-2020.”

In the throes of big changes