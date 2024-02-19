India's Aurobindo Pharma under US FDA scanner

Indian generic drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma (BSE: 524804) has come under scrutiny from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to compliance issues detected at its formulation manufacturing facility, Eugia Unit III.
Following an inspection conducted from January 22 to February 2, the US FDA has issued nine observations regarding the facility, which specializes in producing sterile drugs such as injectables and ophthalmics.
Eugia Unit III is a part of Aurobindo Pharma's speciality business segment, known as Eugia Pharma Specialities. The observations raised in the 26-page Form 483 report highlight various concerns, ranging from procedural deficiencies to issues related to microbiological contamination prevention, incomplete laboratory records, and inadequate validation of aseptic processes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze