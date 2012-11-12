Wednesday 1 October 2025

India's Cipla cuts prices of three cancer drugs

Generics
12 November 2012

Following what Indian drugmaker Cipla (BSE: 500087) said was an “overwhelming response” on the price cuts made in May received from the patients and their families and doctors, the company is now announcing another breakthrough price reduction of as much as 63% in three additional anti-cancer drugs - erlotinib (its Erlocip brand) docetaxel (Docetax) and capecitabine (Capegard).

Lung cancer drug Erlocip would cost Rs 9,900 rupees for 30 tablets down from 27,000 rupees and 3,700 rupees for 10 tablets, down from 10,000 rupees. Erlotinib is the drug for which Cipla recently won a patent litigation battle with the Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) which markets the drug under the brand name Tarceva.

Breast cancer drugs docetaxel and capecitabine will now cost half the earlier price, to 7,000 rupees for 120mg, and 600 rupees for 10 500mg tablets respectively, the company said.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Generics

GlobalData warns Indian pharma to diversify as US tariffs loom
26 September 2025
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Uni-Bio Science and Kexing Biopharm partner on Bogutai
12 September 2025
GTCR buys Zentiva for reported 4.1 billion euros
12 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze