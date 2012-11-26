India's Elder Pharma to enter EU markets; comment on GSK Indian OTC moves

Indian drugmaker Elder Pharmaceuticals says it is ready to enter the European Union market following receipt of Certificate of Suitability (CoS) from European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and Healthcare for its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) diosmin, an oral phlebotropic drug used in the treatment of venous system related diseases, reports the Indian Express.

"The recognition by EDQM will immensely help the company to enter the regulated markets of European Union.... CoS approval for diosmin API will also enable the company to expand its global market share," Elder Pharma joint managing director Alok Saxena told PTI in India.

"We have already received accreditation from Ministry of Health-Japan for our Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) plant at Patalganga in Maharashtra," he said.