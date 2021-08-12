Saturday 8 November 2025

India's regulator asks drugmakers to justify 19 fixed-dose combinations

Generics
12 August 2021
india_flag_big

Seeking to assess the rationality and status of fixed-dose combination (FDCs) drugs licensed prior to 1988, India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has asked stakeholders to submit information on the safety and efficacy of 19 FDCs that bagged the green signal pre-1988. Asking pharmaceutical companies to justify their cocktail of medicines, the CDSCO has opened old wounds, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

Some of the popular brands that have come under the scanner include Abbott's (NYSE: ABT) Phensedyl and Tixylix, Piramal Enterprises' Saridon, Cipla’s (BSE: 500087) Cofdex, Nocold and Bromolin, Griffon's Grilinctus, Glenmark’s (BSE: 532296) Ascoril C, Intas Laboratory's Despol and Reckitt Benckiser's (LSE: RB) D-Cold, among several others.

The criticism is pharma companies tend to sell unscientific or irrational combinations of medicine to push up their revenue, with the CDSCO asking companies if the FDCs are pharmacoeconomically sound.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Prices of key drugs to get cheaper in India
15 September 2021
Pharmaceutical
Cheer for drugmakers as Indian court lifts ban on lots of FDC drugs
5 December 2016
Pharmaceutical
Surge of the Indian pharmaceutical sector
12 September 2015
Biotechnology
Cipla partner Stempeutics puts India on the world map of regenerative meds
31 May 2016




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Generics

India’s GLP-1 surge: domestic drugmakers challenge Novo and Lilly
3 November 2025
Patent gridlock threatens India’s GLP-1 breakout
3 November 2025
Sandoz delivers further sales growth
30 October 2025
Torrent Pharma-JB Chemicals $3.1 billion merger cleared
27 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze