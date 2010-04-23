Individuals' behavior costs USA $163 billion annually in pharmacy-related waste

US pharmacy benefits firm Express Scripts says it is the first organization ever to quantify the hidden health care costs of very common behaviors related to prescription drugs, such as forgetfulness and procrastination, estimating the annual wasteful spending in the USA at $163 billion.
The Express Scripts 2009 Drug Trend Report released this week quantifies changes in drug spend on a year-to-year basis and details the costly effects of irrational behaviors on pharmacy-related costs.
"The good news is that these potential savings in the pharmacy benefit are tied to one of the few variables in health care we can readily influence: behaviour. This research shows that in terms of achieving lower costs and improved outcomes, health care reform starts in the home," said Steven Miller, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Express Scripts.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze