Wednesday 19 November 2025

InSite Vision joins Merck & Co and Pfizer in patent infringement law suit against

Generics
17 June 2013

InSite Vision (OTC BB: INSV) that it will US pharma giants join Merck & CO (NYSE: MRK) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in filing a patent infringement law suit against generic drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL).

Mylan recently filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration seeking to market a generic version of AzaSite (azithromycin 1% ophthalmic solution) before expiration of the patents covering AzaSite and its use. AzaSite - which uses the InSite DuraSite platform, is marketed by Merck in the USA. The complaint will be filed in Federal District Court in Trenton, New Jersey.

Mylan filed an ANDA application for AzaSite with the FDA of which InSite received notice on May 2, 2013, and InSite has 45 days to file a patent infringement law suit. With this filing today, that time requirement has been met. This law suit also triggers an automatic stay, or bar, of the FDA’s approval of the ANDA for up to 30 months or until a final court decision of the infringement lawsuit, whichever comes first.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Generics

Industry-backed study warns Europe’s antibiotic supply is at breaking point
19 November 2025
FDA final guidance on generic ophthalmic drug waiver requests
19 November 2025
STADA starts new chapter of growth in UK under Craig Shaw’s leadership
14 November 2025
India nixes Novartis patent, clears path for cheaper Vymada generics
10 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze