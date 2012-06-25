Ireland's Minister of Health announces drug price cuts deal with industry

Ireland's Minister for Health, James Reilly, last week announced that agreement has been reached with the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) on interim drug price reductions. The price of certain off patent medicines are to be reduced which will deliver full year savings to the Health Services Executive (HSE) of 20 million euros ($25.5 million).

Under the recently expired Agreement between the HSE and IPHA, when a generic equivalent of an off patent medicine comes on the market, the price of the original product is reduced by 20% immediately and by a further 15% after 22 months.

IPHA agrees to 30% reduction on original when generic comes to market