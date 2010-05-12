Monday 29 September 2025

Irish Osteoporosis Society has fears over generic drugs as part of reference pricing and generic substitution

Generics
12 May 2010

The Irish Osteoporosis Society believes that generic drugs for osteoporosis do not treat the disease as effectively as branded drugs, and has recently sent out a letter to all members outlining its concerns about plans to introduce a scheme called "Reference Pricing and Generic Substitution" for all prescription drugs in Ireland.

Ireland's government is proposing to allow pharmacists to switch a branded medicine to a cheaper, less effective drug, the generic copy, where the doctor has prescribed a branded drug. It is claimed that generic drugs had the "same active ingredients, same quality, same safety and same strength". However, there is research that shows that this is simply not true, the IOS' president, Moira O'Brien, stressed, and said it is lobbying to prevent this scheme from including osteoporosis medications.

'Generics are a similar compound but there are not the same requirements for clinical trials with generics. There could be different side effects and you won't know because there is nowhere near the same amount spent on clinical trials,' said Prof O'Brien.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Generics

GlobalData warns Indian pharma to diversify as US tariffs loom
26 September 2025
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Uni-Bio Science and Kexing Biopharm partner on Bogutai
12 September 2025
GTCR buys Zentiva for reported 4.1 billion euros
12 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze