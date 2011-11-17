Japan generics market: Boom or Bust? by P Reed Maurer

Japan has the lowest generic utilization rate of developed markets. Thus, as you might expect, Japan has the highest market share from off patent brands. Is this unique position a kind of “generic drug lag” or does it reflect fundamental market dynamics?

To answer this question we need to first understand what players drive generic utilization in the health care system. This analysis I call “Follow The Money.” Second, what changes in the system will alter the dynamics of the generic market? Will these changes lead to a generic boom or bust?

Players in the system