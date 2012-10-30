Monday 29 September 2025

Japan's dilemma: Generics vs long-listed brands, by P Reed Maurer

Generics
30 October 2012

In most countries, promoting generics to save money in the health care budget is considered good policy. There is no downside to this position. Practitioners are not criticized, in fact they are lauded for taking on pharma companies who allegedly charge outrageous prices for branded drugs, according to long-time Japanese industry watcher P Reed Maurer, president of International Alliances Limited.

Policy makers in Japan do not have the luxury of implementing a criticism immune generics promotion policy. Proof of this dilemma is the relatively low level of generic penetration, estimated at less than 10 percent of pharma market value and around 25 percent of volume.  This Japan-only phenomenon will not surprise outside observers who have long believed the Japanese market is different from other pharma markets.

As examined below, the generics versus long-listed brands dilemma can be rationally described, thus different but understandable, says Mr Maurer. More difficult is to predict the nature and timing of outcomes. Will generics and brands coexist or will one supplant the other?

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Generics

GlobalData warns Indian pharma to diversify as US tariffs loom
26 September 2025
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Uni-Bio Science and Kexing Biopharm partner on Bogutai
12 September 2025
GTCR buys Zentiva for reported 4.1 billion euros
12 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze