Monday 29 September 2025

Joint ventures in generics to boost Indian pharma industry

Generics
21 June 2011

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is moving towards the adoption and development of generic drugs, which will help it to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 15% during the fiscal years 2012 through 2014, according to a new report from market research group RNCOS.

Despite factors, such as increasing urbanization and personal disposable income, a large share of people in India cannot afford patented drugs. To fight these issues, the government and the pharma companies are focusing on introducing generic drugs into the market, which have the same level of efficacy minus the heavy bills, says the report.

Recent deals for Zydus Cadila and Sun Pharma

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Generics

GlobalData warns Indian pharma to diversify as US tariffs loom
26 September 2025
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Uni-Bio Science and Kexing Biopharm partner on Bogutai
12 September 2025
GTCR buys Zentiva for reported 4.1 billion euros
12 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze