Lack of proper drug price regulation in Africa highlighted by F&S report

Given the high burden of Sub-Saharan Africa's infectious diseases, improvements in healthcare systems are crucial to addressing these underlying issues, according to a new report from business analysts Frost & Sullivan.
A lack of proper price regulations for essential medicine, however, remains a key challenge, threatening accessibility of drugs and continuing to place strain on out-of-pocket payments for pharmaceuticals.
Prices vary significantly within many Sub-Saharan Africa countries, as pharmaceutical products move down the value chain. Wholesalers and distributors in Zimbabwe for instance, add mark-ups of as much as 43% for branded and generic drugs, while innovator drugs are marked up as high as 45%, the report notes. The same situation is evident in Malawi. Retail pharmacies add price mark-ups of approximately 35% for innovator and branded generic drugs, while generic drugs are marked up by an average of 25%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze