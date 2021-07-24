Wednesday 19 November 2025

Lonza reports strong first-half 2021 financials

Generics
24 July 2021
lonza-big

Swiss pharmaceutical and biotech ingredient supplier Lonza (VTX: LONN) reported first-half 2012 financials on Friday, showing that sales have grown 14.7% to 2.54 billion Swiss francs ($2.72 billion), beating analysts' forecasts for 2.47 billion francs.

Core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 847 million francs, up 13%, resulting in a margin of 33.3%, and pushing the firm’s share up 4.2% to 705.60 francs. Earnings beat the 787 million francs forecast by analysts. "All in all, a good set of figures," said Bank Vontobel analyst Sibylle Bischofberger.

This strong momentum has been delivered despite the headwinds arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts to the ramp-up of new assets and the wider manufacturing schedule. Despite these challenges, Lonza has achieved its commitment to deliver for customers throughout the pandemic by expanding production and increasing headcount.

