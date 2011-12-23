Monday 29 September 2025

Lundbeck divests three branded injectables to Akorn

Generics
23 December 2011

Danish CNS drug specialist Lundbeck (LUND: DC) says it has entered into an agreement with USA-based niche generic drugmaker Akorn (Nasdaq: AKRX) to sell a portfolio of three off-patent, branded, hospital-based injectables products comprising Nembutal (pentobarbital sodium injection, USP), Cogentin (benztropine mesylate injection) and Intravenous Sodium Diuril (chlorothiazide sodium).

This transaction is part of Lundbeck's long-term strategy to focus on newer, strategic products in its portfolio. As part of the agreement, Akorn will continue with Lundbeck's restricted distribution program for Nembutal, which was implemented to restrict the use of the product in the USA, the Danish firm noted. Lundbeck, like other companies whose drugs took on an unintended role in US executions, had asked states to stop using pentobarbital for capital punishment.

Under the terms of the deal, Akorn will make an upfront payment of $45 million and a subsequent milestone payment of $15 million in cash after three years. The initial purchase price and the subsequent milestone payment are subject to a reduction if certain sales targets are not met in the first three years and the subsequent three years post closing, notes Akorn.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Generics

GlobalData warns Indian pharma to diversify as US tariffs loom
26 September 2025
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Uni-Bio Science and Kexing Biopharm partner on Bogutai
12 September 2025
GTCR buys Zentiva for reported 4.1 billion euros
12 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze