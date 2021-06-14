Lupin receives UK nod for Luforbec, first branded generic to Fostair

The UK subsidiary of Indian drugmaker Lupin Limited (BSE: 500257) today announced it has received approval from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to market Luforbec (beclomethasone/formoterol) 100/6 dose pressurized metered dose inhaler (pMDI), the first branded generic of Fostair, made by privately-held Italian drugmaker Chiesi Farmaceutici, which has the potential to offer significant cost savings for the National Health Service (NHS).
Luforbec is indicated for the treatment of adult asthma and for the symptomatic treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) (FEV1 <50% predicted normal). Luforbec has the same licensed indications as Fostair 100/6 pMDI. It also has the same active ingredients, an extra fine formulation, and similar device characteristics to Fostair 100/6 pMDI.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
