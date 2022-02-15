Wednesday 19 November 2025

M&A deals jump in India, lifted by pharma and APIs

Generics
15 February 2022
india_night_big

India's pharmaceutical sector is seeing a lot of M&A and fund-raising activity.

The healthcare sector saw a lot of traction in India, experiencing growth of 58.4% in terms of value during 2021, recently released data shows. A major push came in from the pharma and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) sector, with hospitals and the clinics segment coming close behind.

M&A deals in the healthcare sector soared in value to $1.9 billion in the first six months of 2021, as compared to $772 million during the same period of the previous year. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ (BSE: 500124) acquisition of Wockhardt’s (BSE: 532300) generic drug business was among a noteworthy deal during the period.

In July, Ind-Swift Laboratories announced it was selling its API business to PI Industries on a slump sale basis, at an enterprise value of $202 million. The API division boasts of a turnover of $113 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $26 million.

La Renon Healthcare, a pharma company backed by Sequoia Capital and A91 Partners, acquired 51% stake in Enaltec Labs, an API maker. The latter is backed by private equity investor India Life Sciences Fund II. The deal values Enaltec at a post-money valuation of $26 million. The acquisition marks La Renon’s foray into the development, manufacturing and marketing of niche, specialized and complex APIs.

39 transactions valued at a cumulative $3.74 billion

Data from Venture Intelligence, a research agency, showed that last year saw the inking of 72 deals, with 39 transactions valued at a cumulative $3.74 billion. In 2020, there were 51 deals inked, of which 32 deals were valued at $2.36 billion.

The pharmaceutical and API products segment topped with 33 deals in 2021, compared to 24 deals in 2020. While 22 deals had values at $2.14 billion in the segment in 2021, there were 17 deals with values at $1.39 billion in 2020.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Dr Reddy's to acquire select business divisions of Wockhardt in India
12 February 2020
Generics
Sun Pharma to acquire remaining stake in Taro Pharma
19 January 2024
Pharmaceutical
India's Suven Pharma and Cohance Lifesciences' merger to craft CDMO powerhouse
26 March 2024
Generics
Glenmark Pharma to divest 75% stake in GLS for $680 million
22 September 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Generics

Industry-backed study warns Europe’s antibiotic supply is at breaking point
19 November 2025
FDA final guidance on generic ophthalmic drug waiver requests
19 November 2025
STADA starts new chapter of growth in UK under Craig Shaw’s leadership
14 November 2025
India nixes Novartis patent, clears path for cheaper Vymada generics
10 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze